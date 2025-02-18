Man charged with stabbing murder of woman in seaside town

Rita Lambourne was ‘fatally wounded’ at an address in Bexhill on February 12, police said

A 48-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was stabbed to death in a seaside town.

Rita Lambourne, 58, was “fatally wounded” at an address in Bayencourt South, Bexhill, East Sussex on February 12.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Despite the best efforts of paramedics, she was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene.

“Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Donald Excell, 48, of Seabourne Road, Bexhill, has been charged with her murder and is to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court later.

A navy blue The North Face bag which police are looking for in connection with the murder of Rita Lambourne (Family Handout/PA)

A 39-year-old woman from Bexhill who was arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 32-year-old man from Bexhill who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have both been released with no further action, the force spokesman said.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: “This has been a hugely distressing incident, not least for the family and friends of Rita, but also the wider community.

“I’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while our officers have conducted inquiries in the local area.

“Our officers will remain on patrol for reassurance, and in the meantime, I would still urge anyone who can assist us in our investigation to please come forward and contact us.

“We are specifically asking the public for their help in locating two items which we believe are connected to the offence and are currently outstanding.

“One is a navy blue The North Face bag and the second is an axe we believe was used in the attack.

“We are asking all residents in Bexhill to please check your bins, gardens, and other outside spaces where these items may have been hidden.

“If you see anything suspicious, please get in touch – any information, no matter how small, could be crucial.”