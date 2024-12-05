Man charged with murdering woman in e-bike hit-and-run crash

Alana Armstrong died at the scene of the collision

A man has been charged with the murder of a mother-of-one who was rammed off an e-bike in a hit-and-run crash.

Alana Armstrong, 25, died at the scene of the collision in Batley Lane, Pleasley, Derbyshire, at around 8pm on Tuesday November 26.

Derbyshire Police said Keaton Muldoon, 23, of Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, was charged with murder and attempted murder on Thursday and has been remanded in custody.

Ms Armstrong, mother to a six-year-old boy, was riding pillion on the e-bike being ridden by a man in his 20s, who has had part of his leg amputated since the crash, police said.

Muldoon will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday.