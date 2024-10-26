Man charged with murder after boy, 16, stabbed to death

Francie McCarthy is set to appear at Thames Magistrates Court in London

A man has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in London.

Deonte Mowatt-Slater was found with injuries in Courtauld Road, Islington, shortly after midnight on Tuesday, and died at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Friday gave the cause of death as stab injuries.

Francie McCarthy, 21, of Warrender Road, Tufnell Park, is set to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with murder, the force said.

Deonte’s family continue to be supported by specially trained police officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Deonte’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“Our inquiries are progressing well but we would continue to encourage anyone who saw anything or has any information to come forward and speak to us.

“Officers from the local policing team are continuing to carry out patrols in the area and anyone with concerns should approach them or contact their local neighbourhoods team.”

Anyone with information or footage/dashcam relating to this incident should call the incident room on 020 8358 0100, call 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting 95/22OCT.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.