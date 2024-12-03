Man arrested on suspicion of murdering mother in e-bike hit-and-run crash

Alana Armstrong died at the scene of the collision

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 25-year-old mother who was rammed off an e-bike in a hit-and-run crash.

Alana Armstrong, a mother-of-one from Tibshelf, was killed in a crash in Batley Lane, Pleasley, Derbyshire, on Tuesday November 26 at around 8pm when she had been riding pillion on an e-bike.

Derbyshire Constabulary said a 23-year-old man was arrested in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Tuesday and remains in custody at St Mary’s Wharf Police Station in Derby to be questioned.

The rider of the bike, a man in his 20s, remains in hospital and had part of his leg amputated after the collision, police said.

Detective Inspector Steve Shaw said: “We are now nearly a week on from Alana’s death and the response from the public has been nothing short of fantastic.

“We have received information from dozens of people, which has been absolutely crucial to bringing about this arrest.

“We still want to hear from anyone who has not already come forward with information that can assist our investigation which you can do in confidence to the force, or completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers.”