Man arrested after reports of person carrying knives outside Parliament

A man has been arrested after reports of a person carrying knives outside the Houses of Parliament.
Police cars could be seen parked in front of Carriage Gates – one of the most prominent entrances to the Palace of Westminster – following the incident on Tuesday afternoon.
A man wearing a red hooded top could be seen handcuffed and surrounded by police.
The area was cordoned off during the incident and the entrance was closed.
The Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 14:01hrs on Tuesday 12 November to reports of a man in possession of knives outside Parliament, SW1.
“Officers attended and a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
“He will be taken to a police station.
“No injuries have been reported.”
A UK Parliament spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident outside Carriage Gates. Parliamentary Security and the Metropolitan Police are present and managing the situation.”