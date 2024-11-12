UK

Man arrested after reports of person carrying knives outside Parliament

The Met Police said no injuries had been reported following the incident.

Police cars were seen outside Carriage Gates following reports of a man carrying knives near Parliament
By David Lynch and Nick Lester, PA Political Staff

A man has been arrested after reports of a person carrying knives outside the Houses of Parliament.

Police cars could be seen parked in front of Carriage Gates – one of the most prominent entrances to the Palace of Westminster – following the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

A man wearing a red hooded top could be seen handcuffed and surrounded by police.

The area was cordoned off during the incident and the entrance was closed.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 14:01hrs on Tuesday 12 November to reports of a man in possession of knives outside Parliament, SW1.

“Officers attended and a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He will be taken to a police station.

“No injuries have been reported.”

A UK Parliament spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident outside Carriage Gates. Parliamentary Security and the Metropolitan Police are present and managing the situation.”