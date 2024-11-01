Man admits murder after victim dies more than five years after attack

Jamel Boyce was left critically ill after being stabbed in a fight outside a supermarket in 2016

A 25-year-old man has admitted murdering a young man who was left paralysed and died more than five years after being stabbed.

Jamel Boyce was 17 when he suffered severe brain damage in the attack outside Sainsbury’s in Clapham, south-west London, in October 2016.

He was blind, paralysed and unable to speak and died in a care home on February 13 2022 at the age of 22.

Jamel Boyce was left blind, paralysed and unable to speak (Jamel family / Metropolitan Poli/PA)

The cause of death was ruled to be a penetrating injury to the chest.

In 2018 his attacker, Tyrese Osei-Kofi, of east Dulwich, south-east London, was convicted of wounding with intent and jailed for 10 years.

On Friday, he admitted Jamel’s murder ahead of an Old Bailey trial, having previously denied the offence.

He will be sentenced on a date to be confirmed.