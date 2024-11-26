London’s Groucho Club closes after allegations of ‘serious crime’ on premises

The Groucho Club is understood to have co-operated with the council’s licensing sub-committee

The Groucho Club, a London celebrity haunt, has closed following claims that a “serious crime” took place at the premises.

Westminster City Council on Tuesday said it had suspended the Soho venue’s licence after a request by the Metropolitan Police.

The private members venue is understood to have co-operated with the council’s licensing sub-committee, acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations and accepted the decision.

A full hearing will be held and must take place within 28 days from when Scotland Yard submitted the review application.

A council spokesperson said: “This decision follows reports that a serious crime may have taken place at the premises in circumstances linked to a breach in the premises licencing conditions.

“The allegations are subject to an ongoing police investigation and we cannot comment further at this stage.”

The Metropolitan Police and The Groucho Club have been approached for comment.