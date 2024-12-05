Lib Dem MP calls for adoption pay to be extended to self-employed parents

A Liberal Democrat MP has called on the Government to support parents and extend adoption pay to those who are self-employed.

Lisa Smart, who represents Hazel Grove, suggested that adoptive parents are not being afforded the same level of Government support as those having biological children.

Responding, Commons Leader Lucy Powell said this could be brought forward by Ms Smart as an amendment to the Government’s Employment Rights Bill, which is currently making its way through the House.

Lib Dem MP Lisa Smart raised the issue of adoption pay for the self-employed (Peter Byrne/PA)

During business questions on Thursday, Ms Smart said: “My Hazel Grove constituent, Kirsty, is looking to adopt her child but because she is self-employed she is not entitled to either adoption leave or adoption pay.

“If she were having a biological child she would be eligible for maternity allowance but at the moment she is getting no Government support to do this.

“Could the Leader of the House set aside some Government time to debate the support the Government could give to adoptive parents?”

Ms Powell replied: “Can I thank her for raising the issue of Kirsty in her constituency.

“She’ll know the Employment Rights Bill which does explore some of these types of issues is making its way through committee stage of this House, she might want to look at an amendment to that Bill, or certainly raises these issues when that Bill returns for its final stages.”