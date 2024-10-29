Liam Payne collaborator hopes singer’s posthumous music ‘eclipses the negative’

New music by Liam Payne will be released following his death by his collaborator Sam Pounds.

The One Direction star had made the track Do No Wrong with North Carolina singer Pounds before he died aged 31 on October 16 following a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Pounds wrote on X, formerly Twitter, saying that the song will be coming out on Friday, and he hoped that “this song eclipses the negative echoes”.

Sam Pounds https://t.co/wWn3SNOs9t I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed. I pray angels will comfort you all everyday while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to Ruth, Bear, and the entire family. I pray that this song… pic.twitter.com/nX0e9qcNon — Sam Pounds (@iamsampounds) October 28, 2024

He said: “I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed.

“I pray angels will comfort you all every day while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to (sister) Ruth, (son) Bear, and the entire family.

“I pray that this song eclipses the negative echoes. I pray supernatural positive healing power will embrace each and every one of you.”

Payne shared his only child with Girls Aloud star Cheryl, who he was in a relationship with from 2016 to 2018 after he rose to fame on talent The X Factor along with the rest of his boy band group.

Last week, all five of One Direction’s studio albums, which he recorded alongside bandmates returned to the UK top 40 as vigils continue to be held by fans throughout the world in memory of Payne.

His last solo song, Teardrops, had made its chart debut at number 85 in the most recent UK chart release when it was released earlier this year.

Tributes have continued to pour in for Payne, with his bandmates Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson paying tribute shortly after he died.

Payne had struggled with alcoholism when he was at the height of his fame, telling a 2021 edition of The Diary Of A CEO podcast host Steven Bartlett, he reached “rock bottom” before going to rehab.

In 2023, he posted a video about being in an rehab facility in Louisiana, saying he had “got more of a grip on life”.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Argentina is continuing to investigate the circumstances around his death.

It is being treated as “an inconclusive death”, and an initial post-mortem examination found he died instantly because of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”.

Emergency services had been called on the day Payne fell at the Casa Sur Hotel to a “guest who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and who had destroyed some objects in the room”.

Payne had been set to appear on a new Netflix show called Building The Band, along with fellow judges US singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger and former Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland, before he died.