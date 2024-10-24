Letby retrial ‘should not have gone ahead due to overwhelming prejudice’

Letby is seeking to challenge her latest conviction, for the attempted murder of a newborn girl

Child serial killer Lucy Letby’s retrial for the attempted murder of a baby girl should not have gone ahead due to “overwhelming and irremediable prejudice” caused by media coverage of her first trial, the Court of Appeal has been told.

Letby, 34, is seeking approval to challenge her most recent conviction for trying to kill the newborn, known as Child K, after being found guilty following a retrial in July.

Three senior judges will decide whether the former nurse’s case can proceed to a full appeal following Thursday’s hearing in London.

Benjamin Myers KC, for Letby, told the court that the attempted murder charge should have “stayed” as an “abuse of process” due to “overwhelming and irremediable prejudice” caused by media coverage of her first trial.

He said: “The learned judge was wrong to reject the application made by the defence at the outset of the trial to stay the indictment as an abuse of process.”

He continued: “It is an exceptional case, with exceptional media interest, and therefore exceptional unfairness is capable of arising, notwithstanding the safeguards that are often employed.”

He added: “We are dealing with the impact of media coverage and public comment arising from the first trial, upon the second.”

Mr Myers said that media coverage before the retrial was “saturated with unadulterated vitriol towards Ms Letby”.

He continued that “the media coverage following trial one, particularly in the immediate aftermath” included “highly prejudicial and emotive public comment by police officers in charge of the investigation” while a retrial was still under consideration.

Letby, formerly of Hereford, watched the hearing via a video link from HMP Bronzefield, wearing a green dress.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of the surviving and dead children involved in the case.

The hearing before Lord Justice William Davis, Lord Justice Jeremy Baker and Mrs Justice McGowan, which is expected to conclude on Thursday, continues.