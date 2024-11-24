Lauren Laverne given ‘all clear’ following cancer diagnosis

Broadcaster Lauren Laverne has said she has been given the ‘all clear’ after undergoing treatment for cancer

Laverne, 46, said on Instagram on Sunday that she will be “back to work” on Tuesday’s The One Show after “taking some time off to get better”.

She wrote: “I want to say a huge thank you to the brilliant medical teams who took such great care of me, to the thousands of people who sent me such beautiful and encouraging messages, the friends and acquaintances who took the time to support me after going through cancer themselves – and most of all to my family: my two outstanding kids and especially my husband Graeme, who was absolutely extraordinary throughout.”

The presenter, who also hosts BBC Radio 6 Music’s breakfast show and Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, said she had been through “a difficult time” that had taught her “so much about what really matters”.

Laverne revealed her cancer diagnosis in August, saying at the time that it had been caught early and she “expected to make a full recovery”.

She will begin recording episodes of The One Show and BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in November after being absent from the studios for around three months.

A BBC spokeswoman said earlier in November: “We’re delighted to welcome Lauren back to the studio this month for The One Show and Desert Island Discs, with new episodes airing on Radio 4 from 1 December, and we look forward to welcoming Lauren back to BBC Radio 6 Music in the new year.”