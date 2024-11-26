Late Labour leader John Smith’s daughter asks to be accepted as herself in Lords

Baroness Smith of Cluny KC made her debut at the despatch box in the House of Lords

The youngest daughter of the late Labour leader John Smith has said it is “a privilege to bask in the reflected glory of her parents” but hoped she would be accepted in Parliament as herself, guided by her own thoughts and beliefs as a leading lawyer.

Baroness Smith of Cluny KC expressed the wish as she made her debut at the despatch box in the House of Lords following her appointment as a top legal adviser to the UK Government.

The Labour frontbencher also revealed the Government had “enthusiastically” agreed to her request to be primarily based in Edinburgh in her role as Advocate General for Scotland.

The mother of a 10-year-old daughter hailed it not only as “family friendly”, but argued it was vital to be “rooted” there to represent the nation’s interests and ensure its voice was heard in UK policy and legislation.

Lady Smith took up the job following a distinguished legal career which saw her work first in criminal law, before moving into the fields of public law, personal injury and clinical negligence.

She has also been involved in public inquiries, including into the Covid pandemic, and acted as a part-time sheriff.

The 51-year-old was a founding member and former vice chair of Justice Scotland, and has travelled extensively in the post-Soviet states to support human rights-focused activities, with this leading her to visit Kyiv and Warsaw in the last year.

One of her supporters on being introduced to the upper chamber last month was her own mother and existing peer, Baroness Smith of Gilmorehill.

Making her maiden speech at Westminster, Lady Smith said: “The role of Advocate General is vital to the UK Government delivering for Scotland and the devolution settlement of which I passionately believe.

“I will make sure Scotland’s voice is heard and properly taken account of in both policy formation and legislation. It is by doing that we can thrive as individual nations as well as strengthening the Union.”

She added: “The role of Advocate General and indeed the associated responsibilities in this House have traditionally attracted weekly attendance in London from my predecessors.

“Living in Scotland with just my daughter and I at home, I am pleased and proud that this Labour Government immediately and enthusiastically supported my request to undertake the role primarily from Edinburgh.

“In doing so we have signalled clearly that this is a family friendly and modern government leading by example.

“And there are other advantages. I have long thought that the Advocate General seemed a remote figure on the Scottish legal landscape and it is my view that if you are representing Scotland’s interests it is vital to be rooted in that nation and aware of what those living there want and need.”

She also paid tribute to the two “titanic” women who have supported her – her mother and daughter.

Lady Smith said: “Being the child of a parliamentarian is not always easy – I know this.

“But Ella’s experience is particularly acute. When your only flatmate leaves for a trip to London and you are 10 years old it leaves a big space.

“She is finding it very hard but despite this I have lost count of the number of times she has told me she is proud of me.

“So I want to pay testimony to her sacrifice and indeed that of the children and families of all parliamentarians who lose out to allow us to serve.

John Smith (Chris Bacon/PA)

“I hope that this lesson in the value of public service stays with her for life as it did for me.”

Lady Smith told the chamber: “Now I am very proud of both my parents and it is a privilege to bask in their reflected glory, but only for a while.

“I hope that this House will find space here for me to be me, not just my parents’ daughter. I believe I am here because of a hard-earned legal career.”

She added: “I will contribute to this House as a product of that with my own thoughts and beliefs guiding me.”

Leading the debate on the rule of law, Lady Smith described it as “sacrosanct” and “the bedrock on which democracy sits”.

She highlighted the administration’s “unequivocal commitment” to the European Convention on Human Rights and promised to “robustly and swiftly defend” any attacks on the judiciary – both of which have previously faced criticism by the Tories.