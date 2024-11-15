Last chance to see supermoon until November 2025

Experts said the supermoon is going to be ‘nice and bright’

A supermoon is to appear on Friday evening, which will be the last time to see the phenomenon until November next year.

The Beaver Moon, which was rising just after 3.30pm on November 15, marks the fourth supermoon of the year.

However, Friday’s full moon is further away from Earth than the previous two – September’s Harvest Moon and October’s Hunter’s Moon – and by some astronomers’ definitions it is not actually a supermoon.

Dr Edward Bloomer, senior astronomy manager at Royal Observatory Greenwich, said: “The supermoon definition is not particularly strict.

“The general rule that most people adhere to, although astronomers like to argue about this, is that it is within 10% of its closest approach to Earth.”

Another definition for a supermoon is that it has be within 360,000 kilometres of Earth.

Dr Bloomer said that Friday’s Beaver Moon is going to be “nice and bright” and should be “pretty easy” to spot as long as the weather “holds out”.

To catch a glimpse, Dr Bloomer advises giving your eyes time to adjust to the dark by avoiding looking at phones and staying away from streetlamps.

Dr Darren Baskill, physics and astronomy lecturer at the University of Sussex, said the Beaver Moon tonight will look like “any other full moon”, but as winter approaches, full moons are higher in the sky which makes them more prominent.

The full moon’s name is given to reflect what is happening in nature during the month in which the full moon appears.

A plane passes in front of a supermoon (Victoria Jones/PA)

Dr Baskill said: “Beavers are most active at dawn and dusk and they can be seen beavering away overnight by the light of this aptly named full moon.”

After tonight’s Beaver Moon, the next supermoon will not be until November 5 2025.

Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge said: “The best chances for seeing tonight’s supermoon are really in parts of southern England and as early after sunset as possible.

“There will be more cloud from the Midlands and further north, but clearer skies further south.

“Fog is likely to develop across the south of England later in the evening. Viewers in other areas may have opportunities as clouds break.

“Viewers in the Northern Isles may also have a good chance as clearer skies associated with the drop in temperature will aid viewing.”