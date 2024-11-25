Larry who? Starmer reveals new kitten Prince is yet to meet No 10 cat

Sir Keir Starmer has revealed his new kitten Prince has not yet met Downing Street’s famous mouse catcher Larry, as he spoke about his Christmas plans.

The Starmer family adopted new pet Prince, a Siberian kitten, not long after moving into Downing Street.

This followed what the Prime Minister described as “negotiations” with his children about getting a dog.

Sir Keir also told ITV’s This Morning he had visited an escape room for his daughters birthday over the weekend, and said his family were now discussing their Christmas plans.

Asked for an update on the Starmer family kitten, Sir Keir told ITV: “Prince is the name of the kitten.

“So, Prince and Larry haven’t met yet. I am worried that Larry will come off the better – the kitten is tiny.”

Larry the cat, whose title is Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, is Downing Street’s most famous feline occupant, often appearing in photographs and video amid the latest political news.

Since the Starmer family moved into the flat above No 11, he has been joined by their rescue cat Jojo, and now Prince.

Sir Keir also told ITV he went to an escape room with his daughter over the weekend as he was asked about what his family would do for Christmas.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hosts a summit at 10 Downing Street (Mina Kim/PA)

“When she first said it, I said, ‘Oh, that’s great. I’ll have a nice cup of coffee, and we’ll see you when you get out’,” he said.

“She said. ‘No, no, no, you’re in there with me’. So we did it yesterday.”

He added the family would now start making its Christmas plans following the event.

Asked about his choice of Christmas film, the Prime Minister said he was likely to be at the back of the queue when it came to choosing.

“Love Actually would be quite interesting this year actually,” he added.

In the 2003 Richard Curtis comedy, Hugh Grant plays a fictional prime minister, who in one scene dances through the halls of an empty Downing Street.