Large sinkhole forces closure of village high street

Buildings were evacuated in Godstone, Surrey, after the sinkhole appeared

A large sinkhole has forced the closure of a high street in a Surrey village.

Surrey Police said on Tuesday that Godstone High Street was closed between Oxted Road and Bletchingley Road following reports of a sinkhole on Monday night.

The force added that a small number of buildings were evacuated as a precaution and a 100-metre cordon was put in place.

In a post on Facebook, Surrey Police said: “If you are in the area, please follow the directions of the emergency services.

“There is currently a large emergency services presence in the area. The road is likely to be closed for an extended period of time – please avoid the area if you can.”