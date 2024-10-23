Land sale freeze on axed HS2 route as Government examines rail alternative

An aerial view shows the site of the Birmingham High Speed Railway construction site at Curzon Street

Land bought up for the now scrapped section of HS2 will not be sold until the Government considers an alternative proposal to build a new 50-mile railway line, a transport minister has said.

The commitment by Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill follows the publication last month of a report commissioned by the mayors of Greater Manchester and the West Midlands.

It said creating a new rail link between the Midlands and the North West was critical to enhance capacity for passengers and freight moving between the regions.

The coalition of private sector organisations led by former HS2 Ltd chairman Sir David Higgins described an alternative new line between Lichfield, Staffordshire and High Legh, Cheshire, connecting with the proposed east-west Northern Powerhouse Rail, as a “golden opportunity”.

This would create a new link between Manchester and Birmingham.

The consortium recommended the Government maintained ownership of land acquired for HS2 Phase 2a between the West Midlands and Crewe.

In October last year, then-prime minister Rishi Sunak cancelled a plan to extend HS2 between the West Midlands and Manchester amid spiralling costs.

A train at Crewe Station (Martin Keene/PA)

Raising the alternative scheme in Parliament, Tory frontbencher Lord Moylan said: “Would the minister give the House an absolute assurance that no land will be sold that would be necessary for the construction of that proposed rail link until the Government has had time to assess it and give it full consideration?”

Responding, Lord Hendy said: “It is an interesting report.

“We recognise the concerns about connectivity between Birmingham, Manchester and the north of England.

“We will consider advice and engage with the mayors and the detail of the report.

“And of course we will give ourselves time to do that before any precipitant action is taken on the land concerned.”

Earlier, Labour peer Lord Grocott sought assurance that the Government would “protect the route” of the cancelled HS2 line to Manchester, including retaining land already purchased.

He said: “I am sure the minister would agree that in so doing he will make it easier for any future government, hopefully this one, to complete the project which should never have been cancelled in the first place.”

Lord Hendy said: “No property on the hastily cancelled phase 2a has yet been disposed of and the Government is carefully considering what to do.

“He will know and I know too that rail infrastructure lasts 150 or more years so the right thing to do is to have considered long-term plan for the benefit of the economic growth, jobs and housing in this country.”