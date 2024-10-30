Kurt Russell’s hat from The Thing could fetch £80,000 at horror-themed auction

Kurt Russell’s hat from The Thing could fetch up to £80,000 at a horror-themed movie and TV auction.

The Propstore sale will also feature items from films including Shaun Of The Dead, Scream, Aliens, Cult Of Chucky, Jeepers Creepers, and The Wicker Man, as well as TV series Ash Vs Evil Dead.

The Thing, directed by John Carpenter, follows 12 men in Antarctica who are confronted by a shape-shifting alien that hides in human form.

Henry Winkler autographed ghostface mask

Russell’s character, RJ MacReady, wears the brown hat, expected to fetch between £40,000 and £80,000, when he ventures from the research station into the freezing Antarctic climate.

The item was gifted to a crew member by Russell, 73, following production and was recently included in the Museum Of Pop Culture’s (MoPOP) Scared to Death: The Thrill Of Horror Film exhibition in Washington DC.

Other sale highlights include a Henry Winkler-autographed Ghostface mask with an autographed photograph that could sell for an estimated £30,000 to £60,000.

There is also a screen-matched Chucky good guy doll and Ron Perlman’s Hellboy costume, which has an estimated selling price of between £20,000 and £40,000.

James Cameron’s personal annotated shooting script from his 1986 film Aliens is expected to sell for the same price.

Items from Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s film Shaun Of The Dead, which celebrated its 20-year anniversary this year, will also go on sale.

Ed’s bloodied shirt in Shaun Of The Dead

Ed’s bloodied “I got wood” T-shirt could sell for between £3,000 to £6,000, while Shaun’s screen-matched bloodied shirt and tie are expected to fetch between £6,000 to £12,000.

Stephen Lane, Propstore chief executive, said: “Propstore’s upcoming Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction has something for every horror enthusiast. One of my personal favourites is Kurt Russell’s hat from The Thing (1982), which provides fans with a rare chance to own a piece of John Carpenter’s classic.

“We’ve got everything covered, from the fun of Shaun of the Dead to the sheer terror of Sinister 2. These lots capture some of the most unforgettable moments in horror history.”

Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will take place over four days from November 14-17.