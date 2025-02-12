King shows off his passing skills as he visits home of Tottenham Hotspur

The King is taught how to throw an American Football by Phoebe Schecter (left) and Efe Obada

The King was told he was “bigger than Beyonce” when he celebrated community projects boosted by a football stadium where the US superstar is staging her UK concerts.

Charles visited the home of Tottenham Hotspur to highlight the Premier League club’s work supporting local businesses and good causes and its collaboration with America’s National Football League (NFL) which stages games at the arena.

During the visit the head of state could not resist throwing an American football under the watchful eye of the longest-serving British NFL player Efe Obada.

Gina Moffatt, 48, an ex-offender who turned her life around with help form the King’s Trust, formerly the Prince’s Trust, now runs a successful restaurant in Tottenham employing 15 full time staff.

The King during a visit to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, north London (Lucy North/PA)

She told the King: “I’m so excited that you’re even back in Tottenham, this year’s looking all good, Tottenham Hotspur’s doing great stuff.

“We’ve got Beyonce coming but you’re bigger than Beyonce.”

The US superstar is due to perform at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June, return performances for the singer who staged concerts at the venue a few years ago.

Charles and his wife visited the area in 2011 after the Tottenham riots, a visit that was billed as the time as the then prince of Wales coming to listen to residents.

During the visit he met students from the London Academy of Excellence Tottenham, a state-funded high achieving sixth form located on the stadium campus and co-sponsored by Tottenham Hotspur, and chatted to other people supported by his trust.

On the pitch he received a rapturous reception from dozens of school children and was handed an American football by Obada.

After Charles’ effort, Obada said: “I love the King’s energy and the fact he came here and got stuck in.

“His technique wasn’t immaculate, I wanted him to get a little closer to the target so he could get it in but he was having a great time and got a good reception.”