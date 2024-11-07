King shares exercise routine details with Team GB athletes

The King talking to guests as he holds a reception for medallists

The King shared details of his exercise regime with Team GB athletes as he congratulated this year’s Olympic and Paralympic squads at Buckingham Palace.

Charles told the women’s athletics squad that he works out twice a day as he and the Princess Royal honoured them at an informal reception on Thursday.

The King also revealed he looked forward to watching Britain’s most decorated Paralympian, Dame Sarah Storey, compete on Dancing On Ice next year.

The Princess Royal talking to guests (Yui Mok/PA)

Sprinter Desiree Henry, who was part of the silver medal-winning women’s Olympic 4x100m relay team, told the PA news agency: “He said he squats and does the pull-up bars.”

Cyclist and swimmer Dame Sarah added: “This was my ninth games and I feel very fortunate that he (the King) has been following my career, he gave me my DBE (damehood) in 2013.

“He wished me luck for Dancing On Ice and asked please be careful. He said good luck, I’ll be watching.”

Charles has followed the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 5BX (Five Basic Exercises) regime for years.

Eleven minutes long and equipment-free, the routine of simple exercises was designed in the 1950s to keep Canadian pilots fit at home and abroad.

Olympic diver Jack Laugher, who won bronze in the synchronised three-metre springboard alongside Anthony Harding, said the King was in high spirits and joked with athletes as he shook their hands.

He said: “He was really interested in our sports facilities and training programme.

“He was so animated and interested, especially after his travels. He was meeting hundreds of athletes today, and he did remember me.”

The King talking to Dame Sarah Storey (Yui Mok/PA)

The reception began in the Carnarvon Room where Charles, The Princess Royal and The Duchess of Gloucester greeted representatives from the Team GB, ParalympicsGB and the Refugee Olympic team.

He also inspected a guide dog, quipping how he hoped the dog had not “ruined too much furniture”.

They were joined by disability minister Sir Stephen Timms and sport minister Stephanie Peacock.

Every Olympic and Paralympic medallist was invited, and those who attended enjoyed canapes and drinks in the 1844 Room and Bow Room, which look out onto Buckingham Palace gardens.

During the reception, two-time Olympic champion rower Helen Glover handed the King an envelope, which he took enthusiastically.

She said: “I was giving him a picture that my six-year-old (son) drew. He wanted to ask the King to help the animals.”

Charles made his way through the room talking to as many athletes as possible. Iona Winnifrith, who at 13 was the youngest Paralympian in the 2024 games, was one of the first people at the event to meet Charles.

She said: “I can’t remember what he said to me, but it was very cool to meet the King and I’m very sad Camilla is not here.”

Team GB won 65 medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while Team ParalympicsGB won 124 medals – including 49 gold medals – finishing in second place in the final medal table.