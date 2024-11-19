King and Queen to be joined by solo Prince of Wales for white tie reception

The King and Queen at the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in 2022

The King and Queen are to host a glittering diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace.

The Prince of Wales will attend the annual white tie and tiara event at the palace on Tuesday evening, but the Princess of Wales, who is often a regular attendee, will not be present.

The Princess of Wales at the evening reception in 2023 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Each year, hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps are welcomed to the palace’s state rooms for the grand affair – the showcase of the diplomatic year in the UK.

In 2023, Kate, in a floor-length pale pink dress by Jenny Packham, wore the Lover’s Knot Tiara, a diamond and pearl-encrusted headpiece made in 1914, which was often worn by Diana, Princess of Wales.

Kate, who finished her chemotherapy treatment in the summer and is gradually returning to public duties as she recovers from cancer, is focusing on hosting her annual Christmas carol concert in Westminster Abbey on December 6.

The King and Queen greeting guests in 2023 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Queen last year opted for the late Queen’s favourite Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara.

Camilla, who has just recovered from a nasty chest infection, is mourning the death of her beloved Jack Russell, Beth, who had to be put down at the weekend.

The Queen may not stay for the whole of the event depending on how she is feeling, having returned to shortened engagements this week after her illness.

The diplomatic reception is traditionally held in early December in the run-up to Christmas rather than in November.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Queen during the reception in 2022 (Victoria Jones/PA)

But the King is hosting an incoming state visit by the Emir of Qatar in the first week of December.

More than 900 people will attend Tuesday’s reception including foreign ambassadors and high commissioners based in the UK, their spouses or partners, and diplomatic staff.

The evening usually includes a buffet supper and dancing.