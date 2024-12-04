King and Queen say farewell to Emir of Qatar as state visit ends

The King and Queen formally bid farewell to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher as they leave Buckingham Palace in London on the final day of their state visit to the UK

The King and Queen have waved off the Emir of Qatar and his wife at the end of their two-day state visit to the UK.

Charles and Camilla stood on the steps of Buckingham Palace to watch Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sheikha Jawaher leave the grounds of the royal residence.

The foreign head of state and his spouse were hosted by the King and Queen during a lavish banquet on Tuesday night where Charles paid tribute to Qatar’s efforts in the Middle East.

The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher arrive at Buckingham Palace to formally bid farewell to the King and Queen (Aaron Chown/PA)

The King praised Qatar’s “invaluable” efforts as a mediator in the Israel-Hamas war in a banquet speech in which he spoke touchingly of the bonds between the UK and the Gulf state.

He said: “In these most desperate of circumstances, Qatar’s continued toil, perseverance and diplomatic efforts are, quite simply, beyond compare.”

In his speech the Emir told Charles: “I would like to commend you, Your Majesty, for your steadfast commitment and unfailing leadership promoting inter-faith dialogue, peace efforts, and protection of the environment.

“Thank you, once again, for your incredible hospitality.”

Earlier the Emir returned to Sandhurst military academy, which he attended as a young man, to tour the military establishment and meet Qatari cadets.

Before saying goodbye the King introduced the Emir to his senior aides and the foreign head of state did the same.

The Emir of Qatar speaks to Qatari cadets during a visit to Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (Chris Jackson/PA)

Camilla, who revealed on Tuesday she had suffered a bout of pneumonia, looked relaxed and kissed Sheikha Jawaher on the cheek as they said goodbye.

The King and his wife watched as the Emir left for talks in Downing Street with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and patiently waited for his wife to leave in a separate vehicle.