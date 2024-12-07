King and Queen choose Buckingham Palace garden photo for Christmas card

The 2024 Christmas card of the King and Queen features a photo of the couple taken by Millie Pilkington at Buckingham Palace

The King and Queen have chosen a photograph taken in the garden at Buckingham Palace for their Christmas card this year.

The image, captured by photographer Millie Pilkington in April 2024, shows the smiling couple standing side by side on what appears to be a bright and sunny day in the Palace garden.

Camilla is wearing a blue wool crepe dress by Fiona Clare and private jewellery, while the King – hand in pocket – is wearing a grey suit and blue tie.

The image has been selected for the couple’s third Christmas card since Charles became King.

The accompanying message reads: “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

🎄 This year’s official Christmas card features a photograph of The King and Queen taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day by Hugo Burnand. pic.twitter.com/nTawKRUAFZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 9, 2023

The card features a more informal image than the one selected in 2023.

Last year’s picture was taken by photographer Hugo Burnand and showed the royal couple in the Throne Room at the Palace following the coronation.

Charles was seen wearing the Imperial State Crown and Camilla was wearing Queen Mary’s Crown.

The King was also pictured wearing a coronation tunic and the robe of estate.

Christmas images used to decorate official festive cards are regularly released by senior members of the royal family, with the cards sent to friends, family and colleagues.