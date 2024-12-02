Kate to join King and Queen for lunch with visiting Emir of Qatar

The Princess of Wales will join the King and Queen when they host a private lunch for the Emir of Qatar at the start of his state visit.

There had been speculation about the role Kate would play beyond joining senior royals in welcoming the Gulf state ruler and his wife to the UK on Tuesday.

But the princess, who is gradually returning to royal duties after completing her cancer treatment, and husband William will dine with Charles’ guests Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the first of his three wives, Sheikha Jawaher at Buckingham Palace.

Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrives for a reception hosted by the King for heads of state ahead of the late Queen’s funeral (Dan Charity/PA)

After lunch, visiting heads of state traditionally view a small exhibition of items associated with their country’s relationship with the UK and Kate will be among the royal party joining the Emir and his wife in the palace’s picture gallery for the event.

However, Kate will not attend the grand state banquet hosted by the King in the palace’s ballroom that evening.

Kate announced in September the completion of her chemotherapy treatment in a deeply personal video with her family and said her focus was “doing what I can to stay cancer free”.

The princess had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February, with the King beginning his cancer care earlier that month following his cancer diagnosis after treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The King and Queen will host the Emir’s state visit (Aaron Chown/PA)

She has made a few official appearances, joining senior members of the royal family for the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and travelling with the Prince of Wales to Merseyside to meet the bereaved families of the Southport stabbings.

Kate and William will begin Tuesday by greeting Sheikh Tamim and Sheikha Jawaher at their private residence, then travelling with them to nearby Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall where the King, Queen and senior members of the Government will be waiting and a ceremonial welcome will be staged.

Afterwards, the royal party and their guests will take part in a carriage procession along The Mall to Buckingham Palace ahead of lunch.

Kate has a busy week and will be hosting her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday, when she is expected to be joined by her children and husband for the event.