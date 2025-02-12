Just Stop Oil protesters deny damaging Charles Darwin’s grave

The grave of Charles Darwin, in the north aisle of the nave of Westminster Abbey (Just Stop Oil)

Two pensioners have denied damaging Charles Darwin’s grave in Westminster Abbey by spraying it with orange chalk paint.

Alyson Lee, 66, a retired teaching assistant from Derby, and Di Bligh, a 77-year-old former chief executive of Reading Council from Frome in Somerset, are charged with causing criminal damage by writing the words “1.5 is dead” on the 19th century biologist’s grave last month.

The writing refers to attempts to limit global warming to 1.5C and reduce the impact of climate change.

Lee sprayed “1.5” before Bligh wrote “is dead”, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

The duo appeared in the dock on Wednesday, where they both denied the charge.

A spokesperson for the church said previously that it did not anticipate there would be any permanent damage caused by the protest.

Lee and Bligh will appear before Southwark Crown Court on March 12.