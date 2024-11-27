Just 18% of teachers think phone ban would improve pupil behaviour – poll

Fewer than one in five teachers believe a school-wide ban on mobile phones would improve student behaviour

More than two in five (41%) teachers agree that mobile phones can be a teaching tool within schools, according to the poll.

The survey of 1,001 UK teachers also suggested only 20% said unauthorised mobile phone use disrupts their classrooms most frequently.

The most disruptive behaviours cited were student chatter (80%), inattention (75%), inability to sit still (65%) and disrespect towards other students (55%).

The findings, shared exclusively with the PA news agency, come after Labour MP and former teacher Josh MacAlister introduced a Private Member’s Bill in Parliament last month on protecting children from harms caused by excessive screen time.

Mr MacAlister’s Bill calls for a legal requirement to be introduced so all schools in England are mobile-free zones.

But the YouGov poll, carried out for education technology exhibition Bett in August, found just 18% of teachers believe a school-wide phone ban is a measure which will improve student behaviour in their school.

When asked to select their top measures for improving pupil behaviour the majority pointed to reduced class sizes (57%) and increased support for students with behavioural challenges (50%).

Schools in England were given guidance under the former Conservative government in February intended to stop the use of mobile phones during the school day but it is currently non-statutory.

Last month, Downing Street signalled that the Labour Government is unlikely to back Mr MacAlister’s Bill as headteachers can already ban phones from schools at their own discretion.

A Department for Education (DfE) blog, published last month, said the use of mobile phones in schools “can lead to distractions, disruption and can increase the risk of online bullying” and they “have no place in classrooms”.

Duncan Verry, portfolio director at Bett, said: “Our research indicates that teachers take a balanced view of mobile technology in schools.

“They’re clear-eyed about both the challenges and benefits of phones in educational settings.

“Rather than seeing phones as purely disruptive, many teachers recognise they could be useful learning tools when managed well.”

He added: “What’s particularly striking is that teachers view phone-use as a relatively minor disruption compared to traditional classroom management challenges.

“This suggests we should consider phone policies as part of a wider conversation about supporting teachers and creating effective learning environments.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Views are clearly mixed about whether mobile phones can be used as learning tools in a manageable way.

“Some people argue they are part of life and utilising them in supervised circumstances can provide valuable learning opportunities while others feel they are always a potential distraction.

“However, we have reached a point where government guidance has fallen on the side of prohibiting their use entirely during the school day, including in lessons.

“Given increasing concern about the impact of this technology on young people, that may be a reasonable place to land.

“But our bigger concern is their use outside of school time, which is where problems such as cyberbullying, addictive behaviour and exposure to inappropriate content generally happen.

“The answer is tougher regulation of online platforms.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Individual schools know their pupils and communities, so are best-placed to make decisions on phone use based upon what works for them and for their pupils’ education and wellbeing.”

He added: “Schools already have the power to implement their own policies on mobile phones and most have clear guidelines in place which they review regularly.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We know that technology can bring many benefits to children’s education, but mobile phones are a distraction from learning and our guidance is clear that it is for headteachers to decide how to prohibit their use in a way that will work in their own schools.”