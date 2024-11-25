John Prescott ‘got a reception like Beatlemania’, Prime Minister says in tribute

Former deputy prime minister Lord Prescott, pictured here in front of the Palace of Westminster, died last Wednesday

John Prescott was “always met with a reception like Beatlemania”, the Prime Minister has said.

In a House of Commons tribute to the late former deputy prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer said on Monday that Lord Prescott “told a story of working class lad made good, who embodied the aspiration of working people across the entire country”.

The former trade union activist, who served as Tony Blair’s deputy for 10 years after Labour’s 1997 general election victory, died aged 86 last Wednesday after living with Alzheimer’s.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said Lord Prescott had “shaped” the experience of politicians who began their careers during the New Labour era.

The Prime Minister told the Commons: “Make no mistake, (Lord Prescott) did things his own way, and forged his own path, and in doing so, he brought about some of the greatest transformation this country has ever seen, the linchpin of New Labour, because beneath the pugnacious exterior, John was a skilled negotiator, sometimes with immense and perhaps surprising sensitivity.

“He had an incredible skill, which was the ability to bring people together from different starting points, whether that was his work on climate negotiations, or closer at home in his own party, to stand together in a better place.”

Sir Keir continued: “He was proud to play for Team Labour. That was never more evident than during the campaign season, when it was time to bring out the battle bus, which has become a tradition our Deputy Prime Minister (Angela Rayner) proudly continued this year, because the Prescott Express was a morale boost to any campaign.

“It may have been arriving in a Tesco car park, but John was always met with a reception like Beatlemania and no wonder, the public were at the heart of John’s politics.

John Prescott with the Prescott Express on the 2010 campaign trail (Peter Byrne/PA)

“And it’s clear the public had a particular place in their heart for him too, and that was key to his popularity. And indeed, after the famous incident, it was the public who came out swinging for him.”

The Prime Minister had earlier said: “He told a story of working class lad made good, who embodied the aspiration of working people across the entire country. People felt recognised in the struggles they have, the snobbery, the small-mindedness that still plagues politics even today.”

Leading the tributes, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle earlier said: “He was an effective politician, highly respected colleague, and a towering figure in the Labour movement and in this House. He will be deeply missed, and all our thoughts are with Pauline and the family.”

Labour MP Jessica Morden (Newport East) said she organised Lord Prescott’s visit to Rhyl during the 2001 general election campaign – when he punched a protester who had thrown an egg at him – “clearly not very well, although he never seemed to hold it against me and he didn’t get me sacked, which was an enormous relief at the time”.

She paid tribute to the ex-Kingston upon Hill East MP’s “drive to improve council housing, his championing of minimum wage, his leadership on climate change, climate action, before it was ‘a thing'”.

John Prescott in a famous confrontation in Rhyl (David Kendall/PA)

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, now the independent MP for Islington North, recalled touring Yorkshire and Humberside with Lord Prescott during the 2017 election campaign.

“John seemed to know the owner of every fish and chip shop in the whole of Yorkshire,” he said.

Ms Badenoch told MPs: “(Lord Prescott) was a true patriot and had a unique way of connecting with the electorate.

“Many of us did not know him personally, but his strength of personality was felt. For those of us who came into politics during the New Labour era, our experience of politics was shaped by Lord Prescott.

“He was a leading figure in making the Labour Party under Tony Blair electable after enduring four consecutive election defeats. In the process of broadening his party’s appeal, he was someone who ensured that Labour thought about the needs, values and aspirations of regular people across this country, not just those of a metropolitan elite.”

The leader of the Opposition continued: “While I would doubtless have disagreed with him on many things, I would have loved the opportunity to argue with him about making our country better.”

Sir Edward Leigh, Father of the House and Conservative MP for Gainsborough, said he had considered Lord Prescott “a man of real strong opinion, and we have so many anaemic politicians around today, how wonderful it was – I’m not of course looking at anybody”.

John Prescott diving off the coast of Northumberland in 1997 (PA/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey told MPs he met Lord Prescott several times during the 2000s before news broadcasts.

“On one occasion John was getting his make-up on and clearly he hadn’t realised I was outside the door, and he said to his aide, ‘is that bloody Liberal here again?’,” Sir Ed told the Commons, later adding: “He was a trailblazer and an inspiration, even plunging into the Thames in a wetsuit to make an important point about water pollution – exactly the sort of savvy, effective campaigning I for one admire.

“John will be missed by very many people, and so on behalf of bloody Liberals everywhere, I send my heartfelt condolences to Pauline, John’s children and grandchildren, and to all of his family and many friends.”