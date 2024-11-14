John Lewis Christmas ad stars sister in last-minute dash back in time

John Lewis has released a memory-strewn tear-jerker, following a woman frantically buying a last-minute gift for her sister, for its highly anticipated Christmas advert.

The Gifting Hour opens with heroine Sally running into the retailer’s Oxford Street flagship store, the first time a John Lewis store has appeared in its Christmas ad, 15 minutes before closing time.

Falling through a rack of dresses, she steps into the attic of her childhood home, and begins a journey through her memories of growing up with her sister as she searches for a thoughtful present.

Returning to reality, Sally meets her sister outside the store with her wrapped gift, and as they walk away her sister is reflected in the John Lewis window as the child from her memories.

Richard Ashcroft, the former Verve frontman, provides the soundtrack with his song Sonnet from his Acoustic Hymns album, a departure from previous John Lewis ads that have often featured covers.

A still from this year’s John Lewis Christmas ad, showing the retailer’s Oxford Street flagship.

This year, the retailer is holding a competition on TikTok to find an aspiring artist to cover the song, with the help of Ashcroft and record label BMG.

The winner will record their own version of Sonnet, which will feature in a special Christmas Day airing of the ad on TV, and the track will be officially released by BMG.

The two-minute TV advert, created by Saatchi & Saatchi and the third in a trilogy, ends with the strapline: “The secret to finding the perfect gift? Knowing where to look.”

John Lewis customer director Charlotte Lock said: “Our ad heroes the thoughtful gift-giver and celebrates ‘the gifting hour’, the moment when you go a little deeper in your heart and in our stores to find something really special and meaningful for the ones you love.

John Lewis’s 2024 Christmas ad.

“Our shops are the beating heart of our brand and our customers love the ritual of Christmas shopping there – so we wanted to give the store a starring role in our ad for the first time.

“This year the John Lewis Christmas advert features an original song rather than a cover track, and we’re offering the nation the chance to put their own stamp on it and become the ultimate cover star.”

All proceeds from the winning single will go to the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures programme, which helps “care-experienced” people.

Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “We’ve all been there – time’s running out and you’re still looking for the perfect gift for someone in your life who’s impossible to shop for.

“That’s why I believe viewers will truly connect with our heroine, as she dives into a rack of dresses, exploring her memories in search of that special gift.

The John Lewis Christmas ad.

“The Gifting Hour is a glorious visual and emotional feast which is both grown-up and childlike at the same time.

“Our chosen track, Richard Ashcroft’s Sonnet, is a memory for anyone who grew up in the 90s, and the fact we’ve not chosen a cover version really leans into the nostalgia.

“We are delighted, however, to invite the nation to cover the track for Christmas Day, in a wonderful twist on the magic John Lewis formula.”

Earlier ads in the campaign hinted at the Christmas feature, with a “through the decades” style centred on its recently-revived Never Knowingly Undersold price pledge.

John Lewis brought back the pledge in September in a major U-turn after ditching the commitment two years ago over concerns it was less relevant to shoppers.

The employee-owned business has already hailed a strong start to Christmas trading, announcing last month that sales from its Christmas shop were up 18% year on year.