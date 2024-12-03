Jaguar shares images of new electric car following rebrand backlash

Jaguar revealed its new logo and branding last month

Jaguar has revealed a first look at its new luxury electric car after coming under heavy criticism for rebranding its image.

The British car maker sparked widespread controversy last month when it unveiled a series of dramatic changes ahead of becoming a fully electric brand.

This included a new bespoke logo, written as JaGUar, a new prancing “leaper” cat design and marketing slogans such as “delete ordinary”, “live vivid” and “copy nothing”.

The front end of the Type 00 showcases a smoothed-off design (Jaguar/PA)

Images of the new electric car, called the Type 00, were shared at an event in Miami in the US on Monday, with the model described as a “concept with bold forms and exuberant proportions to inspire future Jaguars”, according to the brand.

It has been revealed in two colours, Miami Pink and London Blue.

The Jaguar logo is laser-etched into a brass ingot on each side of the car, which themselves open to reveal rear-facing cameras that provide a view for the driver similar to conventional wing mirrors via screens located in the cabin.

Access to the cabin comes through two “butterfly” doors which reveal a large, spacious interior with three hand-finished brass lines which run the length of the interior.

The “floating” front seats are finished in a wool blend which is also used on the flooring and other areas.

Jaguar said the new car uses a dedicated electric platform which should return up to 478 miles of range while rapid charging will add 200 miles of charge in 15 minutes.

The production-ready version of the Type 00, which will be made in the UK, is set to be revealed late in 2025.

The Type 00 should return up to 478 miles of range (Jaguar/PA)

Although prices have not yet been confirmed, it is expected to cost more than £100,000.

A video posted by the company on X last month, featuring people wearing brightly coloured clothes making synchronised movements but no cars, led to platform owner Elon Musk, the largest individual shareholder in electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, asking “Do you sell cars?”

Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover said he was disappointed by the “vile hatred and intolerance” in responses to the advert.

The company said that both its cars and “culture” will “come to life” in a number of “exclusive brand stores”, with the first of these being located in the 8th arrondissement in Paris.

Jaguar will launch three new electric cars in 2026, having taken new cars off sale more than a year ago to focus on its rebrand.

Adrian Mardell, chief executive of Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The magic of Jaguar is close to my heart – an original British luxury brand unmatched in its heritage, artistry and emotional magnetism.

The cabin is split by one long brass section (Jaguar/PA)

“That’s the Jaguar we are recapturing and we will create the same sense of awe that surrounded iconic models like the E-type.

“Our journey is already under way, guided by our original ethos to copy nothing – and the results will be nothing short of spectacular.”

It comes after the owner of Vauxhall announced plans to shut its van-making factory in Luton next April and create an all-electric plant, putting more than 1,100 jobs at risk.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders warned the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) could have a “devastating” impact on the automotive industry.

A weak demand for EVs combined with “the need to fulfil ever-rising sales quotas” will cost the industry some £6 billion this year, the trade association said.