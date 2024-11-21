Jaguar rebrand described as a ‘disaster’

Luxury vehicle maker Jaguar’s reinvention of its brand has been described as a ‘disaster’

Luxury car maker Jaguar’s reinvention of its brand has been described online as a “disaster”.

The British manufacturer unveiled marketing slogans such as “delete ordinary”, “live vivid” and “copy nothing” earlier this week.

A video posted by the company on X, formerly Twitter, featuring people wearing brightly coloured clothes making synchronised movements – but no cars – received a number of critical replies.

US businessman Elon Musk, who is the largest individual shareholder in electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, asked “Do you sell cars?”, to which Jaguar replied “Yes”, with an invitation to an event in Miami, in the US, next month.

Broadcaster Andrew Neil said the video suggests the company sells “daft clothes”, adding that the marketing campaign has “the smell of disaster”.

Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies, who has led a vocal campaign against transgender athletes being able to compete in women’s sport, said the rebrand will “alienate their core customers”.

Gabor Schreier, chief creative officer at branding and design agency Saffron Brand Consultants, said he was “a bit shocked” when he watched the video.

Do you sell cars? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2024

He told the PA news agency: “I thought ‘What have they done? They’ve lost it’.

“It’s a very bold move. I would like to think they know what they’re doing.

“They’re being disruptive on purpose. They are trying to provoke a discussion.”

He went on: “Jaguar had a conservative image before, and they seem to want to break with this.

“They want to attract new buyers with more money in their pockets.

“They’re not addressing the ones who bought Jaguar in the past. That’s why it’s a bit risky.”

Jaguar will launch three new electric cars in 2026, having taken new cars off sale more than a year ago to focus on its rebrand.

A spokesman for Jaguar Land Rover, which owns the brand, said: “Our brand relaunch for Jaguar is a bold and imaginative reinvention and as expected it has attracted attention and debate.

“As proud custodians at such a remarkable point in Jaguar’s history we have preserved iconic symbols while taking a dramatic leap forward.

“The brand reveal is only the first step in this exciting new era and we look forward to sharing more on Jaguar’s transformation in the coming days and weeks.”