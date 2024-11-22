Irish newspaper publisher launches £56.2m bid to take control of News Letter owner National World

National World's Irish titles include the Derry Journal, the News Letter and Newry Reporter.

Irish newspaper publisher Media Concierge has launched a £56.2 million bid to take control of the News Letter’s parent company National World.

Malcolm Denmark’s group owns Iconic Media, with a portfolio that includes the Derry News, The Donegal Democrat, Mayo News and The Limerick Leader.

His company, which also runs direct mail and advertising operations, has put forward a potential offer of 21p per share for National World on October 31.

It represents a 40% premium against the firm’s share price at the close of trading on Thursday November 21.

Media Concierge, which already owns a 28% stake in National World, said it believes this “provides a highly attractive and deliverable opportunity for National World shareholders to realise their investment at a substantial premium in cash”.

Alongside the News Letter, National World’s titles include The Derry Journal, the Newry Reporter and Lurgan Mail.

It also owns The Yorkshire Post and The Scotsman in Britain.

The company has been contacted for comment.

Derry News owner Media Concierge said it “has made every effort to engage privately with National World and its advisers” but has not yet received any substantive response.

It called on other shareholders in National World to push for greater engagement over the potential offer.

The potential buyer is among the original backers of National World, after it was set up as a media investment vehicle by former Mirror Group chief executive David Montgomery in 2020.

Later that year, National World snapped up regional newspaper publisher JPI Media for £10.2 million, in a move which saw it take control of The Yorkshire Post, The Scotsman and dozens of other titles.

It has since been linked to other major acquisition deals and was among bidders to buy the Telegraph Media Group earlier this year.

In August, National World revealed that group revenues grew 17% to £48.8 million for the first half of 2024, as it also increased its profits for the period.

News of the offer comes after The Irish News’ sister company Interpress confirmed that it has secured the contract to print National World’s Northern Ireland news brands, which includes the News Letter.

It means the the north’s three indigenous daily newspapers will all roll off the same printing press every night from the start of next year.