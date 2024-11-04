Inverclyde Council leader McCabe charged over ‘domestic assault’

The leader of Inverclyde Council has been charged in relation to alleged domestic assault and breach of the peace.

Stephen McCabe has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

The Labour councillor represents the Inverclyde East ward which covers Port Glasgow, Kilmacolm and Quarrier’s Village.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to a domestic assault and a breach of the peace.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

It is understood that Mr McCabe has been administratively suspended from Labour pending the outcome of any investigation.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously.

“They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken.”