Inquiry into child exploitation should be ‘considered,’ Senedd agrees

Calls for the Welsh government to consider an independent inquiry into child sexual exploitation by grooming gangs in Wales has seen unanimous support in the Senedd.

However, an amendment put forward by Plaid and supported by Labour, called for Welsh police forces to conduct an immediate audit first.

Following the audit, and “in light of the evidence gathered” the Welsh government will then “consider” a full independent inquiry.

The motion was brought forward by Conservative MS Altaf Hussain, who said his party was “deeply touched” by the story of a young woman who has experienced sexual exploitation as a child and has called for an independent inquiry.

He praised the woman, who has been given the pseudonym Emily Vaughn and spoke to the BBC about her experiences in January, for her “courage”.

Mr Hussain said: “If anything good can come from her horrendous ordeal, it is that she advocates for other victims, and is actually campaigning to ensure no one else suffers the abuse that she endured.

“She has condemned those seeking to shut down debate on child sexual exploitation and grooming gangs.”

He added: “We need a Wales-wide inquiry to get a grip with the problems here at home.

“As a proud Welshman, not by birth, but by conviction, I want my Wales safe, safe for our families, our children, and children’s children.

“Grooming gangs are not limited to any one group, they come from all walks of life, from all races and religions.”

Plaid’s Sioned Williams MS said past failures must be learned from and victims and survivors listened to, stressing it should not be a “political issue”.

“We must ensure that the best way of achieving action and accountability is taken for the sake of victims and survivors,” she said.

“Their shocking suffering of sexual violence and abuse must never be forgotten or played down.”

Jane Hutt, the social justice secretary, responded on behalf of the Welsh Labour government.

She insisted her party was implementing recommendations from a previous UK-wide inquiry into child exploitation led by Professor Alexis Jay.

Ms Hutt said they are developing a 10-year strategy, influenced by victims and survivors, for preventing and responding to child sexual abuse, which will be consulted on shortly.

She also highlighted the work of the UK government, which includes “commissioning Baroness Louise Casey to oversee a rapid audit of the current scale and nature of organised networks across England and Wales”.

She said the debate had shone light on the issue, calling any case of sexual exploitation or grooming a “tragedy”.

The Conservatives’ motion was defeated 13 in favour to 34 against.

Plaid’s amendment calling for an initial audit before the Welsh government consider an inquiry was backed unanimously.