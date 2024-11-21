Inquest into death of man assaulted in park suspended for criminal proceedings

An inquest into the death of an 80-year-old grandfather who was assaulted in a park metres away from his home has been adjourned for criminal proceedings to take place.

Coroner Ivan Cartwright opened the inquest into the death of Bhim Kohli at Leicester Coroner’s Court on Thursday and told family members who attended the short hearing that it was now adjourned.

Mr Cartwright said: “Today I’m opening the inquest and suspending the inquest into the death of Mr Bhim Kohli.

“I’m aware that a 14-year-old male was charged with the offence of murder and there is a criminal trial listed to take place in February 2025.

Mr Kohli was assaulted in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, Leicester (Jacob King/PA)

“So at this stage I’m statutorily obliged to suspend the inquest.”

A preliminary cause of death had previously been given as a neck injury, pending further tests, but Mr Cartwright told the court that a final cause of death has not yet been determined.

Mr Kohli died at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham on the evening of September 2, a day after he was seriously injured in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, Leicester, while walking his dog Rocky.

Five children, a boy and a girl aged 14 and one boy and two girls aged 12, were initially arrested on suspicion of murder, but four were released without further action and the 14-year-old boy was charged with murder.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is expected to enter a plea to the charge on Friday at Leicester Crown Court.

Mr Kohli’s family said in a statement previously released by police: “Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle.

“He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them. He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family.”

Leicestershire Police said they had made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of prior contact with the victim.

After further contact with the watchdog, the force made a mandatory referral.

Mr Cartwright ended the inquest opening by telling Mr Kohli’s family: “I am very sorry for your loss, you have my very sincere condolences.”