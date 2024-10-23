Infected blood victims losing faith in compensation scheme, Labour MP says

Victims and campaigners of the infected blood scandal outside Central Hall in Westminster

A lack of communication with victims of the infected blood scandal is “fuelling mistrust”, an MP has told the Commons, as he urged the Government to act with candour.

Labour’s Clive Efford said campaigners are losing faith in the compensation scheme, adding that they feel as if they have “won the war, only to see those they vanquished put in charge of delivering the peace”.

The Eltham and Chislehurst MP said cases settled by the Infected Blood Compensation Authority (IBCA), of which there are expected to be 20 by the end of the year, are viewed as “Willy Wonka golden tickets”.

More than 30,000 people who received NHS treatment between the 1970s and early 1990s were infected with contaminated blood. Many contracted a number of viruses including hepatitis C and HIV.

Some 3,000 died as a result and survivors are living with lifelong health implications.

The Government approved regulations in August for claims to be made and compensation paid for those infected by the end of the year. But a second ministerial order to enable payouts to people affected is not due until March next year.

In the Commons on Wednesday, Mr Efford said: “There has been progress and we welcome today’s regulation, but the euphoria for too many has been replaced with frustration, leading to anger, and a growing fear of betrayal.

“This stems from the fact that campaigners feel they are excluded from the process which they brought into being. Decisions, they insisted, (that) should not be made without them are being made without the openness and candour the Government is legislating for.

“This is an excellent opportunity for the Government to show what candour means in public office, ahead of that legislation, and this is particularly true around how the tariff has been arrived at.

“For the campaigners it’s like they won the war, only to see those they vanquished put in charge of delivering the peace.

“There is growing unease that this is leading to the same tactics as before – delays, lack of information about how decisions are arrived at, lack of communication from the Cabinet Office.”

He added: “There is an urgent need for much more engagement than has happened thus far.

“We are now told it is the intention of the Infected Blood Compensation Authority to settle 20 cases by the end of the year. Why only 20? How will they be selected?

“The victims call these the Willy Wonka golden tickets.

“In the meantime, while these 20 cases are completed another 14 people are likely to die. One victim dies, on average, every four days. Justice delayed is justice denied.”

He went on to say: “It is not possible to deal with these cases without understanding each individual’s circumstances, and the suffering they endured through so many years.

“What is needed is a bespoke system which meets individuals’ needs, and that requires far more engagement than is currently happening.

“The lack of engagement with the victims is leading to a lack of understanding of how the decisions are being reached, how compensation is calculated, fuelling mistrust in the process.

“Many victims (who) were affected or infected have lost their faith that the full extent of their suffering will be recognised through the compensation scheme.”

Mr Efford also asked whether the Government will be providing additional support to coluntary groups and charities who are supporting victims of the scandal.

Responding to this, Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “The Government will be engaging with them. The Government will be asking what more support is required.”

Opening the debate on the motion to agree the infected blood compensation scheme regulations 2024, Mr Thomas-Symonds said the IBCA is taking a “test and learn approach” so it can improve before a wider infected blood compensation rollout.

He added: “I hope that step provides confidence that we are absolutely committed to driving forward progress to meet our shared intention of beginning payments by the end of this year, which I’ve previously said to the House.”

Conservative shadow Cabinet Office minister John Glen criticised the lack of a “defined timetable on when applications can be made from and when payments will be processed”.

“This will distress many in the affected community,” Mr Glen said.

During the debate, Labour backbencher Ian Lavery said the compensation figures suggested for children are “paltry” compared with the significance of what happened to them.

The MP for Blyth and Ashington said: “This is very eerie. It is not British. This has been described to me as organised child abuse. The sums of money suggested, £15,000 or £10,000 to compensate victims, seem paltry in comparison to the horrors this abuse has caused.”

Labour MP Jessica Toale (Bournemouth West) called for payment to estates to be given the same priority as “living infected persons”.

She added: “Currently there are no safeguards or protections from Government should this happen, unlike the protections offered to living infected who die before their payment is made.”

Liberal Democrat MP Luke Taylor (Sutton and Cheam) said: “I strongly urge the Government to go further in this scheme, to include the families and siblings of victims, who are currently excluded from support because they were over the age 18 or did not act as carers for victims.”