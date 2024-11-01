Iconic Banksy print fetches more than £80,000 at US auction

Girl With Balloon by Banksy, which went up for sale in the Under Duress: The Banksy Archive of Steve Larazides auction.

A print of Banksy’s famous Girl with Balloon artwork has fetched more than 100,000 dollars at a Los Angeles auction.

An original proof print of the iconic mural sold for 104,000 dollars (£80,652), twice its expected asking price.

The 2004 pieces were offered to the public by Julien’s Auctions from the prized collection of the famed artist’s longtime agent and photographer Steve Lazarides.

Bomb Hugger, by Banksy (Julien's Auctions/PA)

Banksy’s famed Hooded Figure original painting sold for 78,000 dollars (£60,496).

An original hand-cut stencil of Banksy’s name fetched 58,000 dollars (£44,984) while a series of sketches by the reclusive artist on a manilla featuring concept designs for his Paparazzi Rat stencil sold for 52,000 dollars (£40,336).

Also included as part of the auction were 15 burner phones used by Lazarides to contact Banksy, an original brand of Puma “Turf War” sneakers worn by the Bristol artist and original proof prints of many of his other works.

Darren Julien, co-founder and executive director of Julien’s Auctions, said: “This astonishing collection assembled and lovingly kept for over 25 years by his closest associate and partner, Steve Lazarides, offers an unprecedented look at the history and path of the man that would become the world’s most famous and visionary artist named Banksy.

Laugh Now by Banksy, which went up for sale in the Under Duress: The Banksy Archive of Steve Larazides auction (Julien's Auctions/PA)

“This auction featuring many of Banksy’s earliest works, most recognizable pieces and personal effects is a historic opportunity for the next caretaker to own the most comprehensive and definitive archive of Banksy’s legacy.”

Last month, a separate print of Girl With Balloon was also stolen from Grove Gallery in London, before being recovered by police.

“Banksy, myself, and a couple of others set up a company called Pictures On Walls and like we really wanted to make cheap affordable art for the masses,” Lazarides said.

“For a very short moment in time, we made a difference, we made it OK for ordinary people to like art… It’s by far the proudest thing I’ve done. And by far the most powerful thing I think he’s done.”