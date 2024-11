HS2 Ltd spending more than £100m on bat ‘shed’, says chairman

The boss of HS2 Ltd said it is spending more than £100 million on a ‘shed’ for bats

HS2 Ltd is spending more than £100 million building a “shed” for bats, the chairman of the Government-owned company said.

Sir Jon Thompson told a rail industry conference the bat protection structure in Buckinghamshire is needed to appease Government adviser Natural England, despite there being “no evidence that high-speed trains interfere with bats”.

All bats are legally protected in the UK.

Sir Jon said: “We call it a shed. This shed, you’re not going to believe this, cost more than £100 million to protect the bats in this wood.”

The curved structure will run for around one kilometre (0.6 miles) alongside Sheephouse Wood, creating a barrier allowing bats to cross above the high-speed railway without being affected by passing trains.

Other more expensive options, including a bored tunnel and re-routing the railway away from the wood, were considered during the passage of the High Speed Two (London to West Midlands) Act through Parliament.

After receiving the go ahead from Natural England for the design, HS2 Ltd was forced to spend “hundreds of thousands of pounds” on lawyers and environmental specialists because the local council did not approve the work, Sir Jon said.

“In the end I won the planning permission by going above Buckinghamshire Council’s head,” he explained.

Sir Jon claimed this is an example of the UK’s “genuine problem” with completing major infrastructure projects.

Chief Executive of @eastwestrail David Hughes and Chair of @HS2ltd Sir Jon Thompson engaged in a panel discussion on the future of rail projects, reflecting on the lessons learnt from #HS2 and #Crossrail #AC24 pic.twitter.com/Ae3vzAoppA — RIA (@railindustry) November 6, 2024

He told the Rail Industry Association’s annual conference in London that HS2 Ltd has been required to obtain 8,276 consents from other public bodies related to planning, transport and the environment to build phase one of the railway between the capital and Birmingham.

He said: “People say you’ve gone over the budget, but did people think about the bats (when setting the budget)?

“I’m being trite about it but I’m trying to illustrate one example of the 8,276 of these (consents).”

Sir Jon, who has led the project since Mark Thurston left his role as chief executive in September 2023, warned in January that the estimated cost for phase one has soared to as much as £66.6 billion.

In 2013, HS2 was estimated to cost £37.5 billion (in 2009 prices) for the entire planned network, including now-scrapped extensions from Birmingham to both Manchester and Leeds.