Hoyle urges Government to carry out leak inquiry over tuition fees announcement

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said it was ‘discourteous’ that the tuition fees news was announced in the press before MPs had been officially told

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has asked the Government to start a “full” leak inquiry to find out how news of the Government’s increase in tuition fees was reported in the press before it was announced in Parliament.

The Commons speaker said it was of “great discourtesy” that it had been reported before Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson’s addressed Parliament on Monday afternoon. She has announced tuition fees will rise to £9,535 in England next year.

Sir Lindsay called for staff to be questioned about who leaked the news to the press. He then asked for a statement to be given to the Commons on what happened.

He said: “Before I call the Education Secretary to make a statement, I note reports about an increase in higher education tuition fees started appearing in the media earlier this afternoon.

“If the premature media reporting is due to an unauthorised leak, then it is of great discourtesy to this house.

“I hope the Secretary of State will be able to identify the guilty party and take up broader actions and brief me accordingly.

“So I now hope that the Secretary of State is going to announce the leak inquiry and that we’ll get all the details about how this could have got out, and the house will be informed once that goes forward.”

It is the second time in as many weeks that the Commons speaker has criticised policy changes being briefed to the press before they have been announced in Parliament.

Last Monday, he said it was “totally unacceptable” that Rachel Reeves had revealed measures in the Budget before it was presented to MPs on Wednesday.

Speaking on ahead of her statement on tuition fees, Ms Phillipson said: “Can I begin by saying I wish to express my deep regret that the content of the statement I am about to give appeared in the media earlier this afternoon.

“It had always been my intention to come to this house first to make this statement given the significance and importance of this, because I appreciate you, members across this house and our conventions rightly demand and expect that.

“I hope you can accept my deep frustrations and regret at what has taken place, and I will take whatever steps I can to keep you updated on the matter, because I do respect the conventions of this house and my responsibilities to this house.”

Mr Hoyle replied: “Can I just say, can we take it from now that there will be a full inquiry into how this has happened, that everybody will be brought in, questioned, and you will then update us? A full inquiry, that’s what we really want.”

Ms Phillipson replied: “I can give you that undertaking and I will speak to officials on the matter, as you request.”