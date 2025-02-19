Hostage told family he would return to them only to find they had been killed

Steve Brisley and his brother-in-law Eli Sharabi (in white) after Mr Sharabi was released by Hamas militants

An Israeli hostage who found out that his British-born wife and their teenage daughters were killed only as he was released by Hamas from 16 months in captivity in Gaza had promised them “don’t worry, I will be back”.

A frail-looking Eli Sharabi, 52, who was taken captive from Kibbutz Beeri by the militants during the October 7 2023 Hamas attack, was released on February 8 and was desperate to know if his family was waiting for him.

His Bristol-born wife Lianne and teenage daughters Noiya and Yahel were killed by militants while hiding in their safe room, and his brother, Yossi Sharabi, who lived next door, was killed in captivity.

Mr Sharabi, 52, and fellow captives Ohad Ben Ami, 56, and Or Levy, 34, were paraded by Hamas gunmen on a stage in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza at a handover and it was as he was being driven away that he was told his family had been killed.

Israeli Eli Sharabi, who had been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7 2023, before being handed over to the Red Cross in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza on February 8 (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP) (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

Lianne’s brother, Steve Brisley, saw him two days later at the hospital centre where the hostages were taken and “we just hugged and hugged in the middle of the room” and he reassured him that he wants to see him as much as possible.

Mr Brisley, 48, of Bridgend, Wales, told the PA news agency: “At the handover, when he was up on stage signing those ludicrous documents and being paraded, they they got him to make a little speech thanking his captors for looking after him, they asked him what he was looking forward to.

“He said ‘I’m looking forward to seeing my family, but particularly to being reunited with my wife and children’.

“So even at that last few moments of captivity, they were torturing him psychologically.”

It was when Mr Sharabi was in the Red Cross vehicle and being taken to the rendezvous point with the Israeli army that his brother-in-law “asked the question that everyone had been dreading, which was ‘are Lianne and the girls waiting for me?'”

Mr Brisley added: “It was always going to be the first question that he would that he would ask – and so it came to pass and he found out that the reunion that he’d been waiting for 490-odd days for was never going to happen.

“They were alive when he was taken from the house, and he promised them that he would be back, regardless of what happened to him in captivity, he would be back.

“I think it’s clear that was what kept him going whilst he was in captivity, and obviously it is an absolutely crushing blow to find out that they weren’t waiting for him.”

Mr Brisley had feared Mr Sharabi would not have wanted to see him because he is such a strong reminder of his murdered relatives.

He added: “I gave him the hug I had been waiting 16 months to give him and it is just the measure of the man and his strength that his first thought despite everything he had been through was to ask about the family.

“He’s spoken to us about the future, about having a future, you know, no details, but it’s clear that he wants to carry on living. He wants to rebuild.”

Mr Sharabi estimated he was given food of only about 200-300 calories to survive on.

“The only thing he shared was that the starvation was perhaps the most difficult thing,” said Mr Brisley.

“He said he had never felt true hunger. They were given a small bowl of rice or pasta once a day.”

“The impact of that was written large how emaciated he was.”

During the emotional reunion Mr Brisley managed to make his Manchester United supporting brother-in-law laugh by telling him how badly the team are doing.

Stephen Brisley, whose sister Lianne Sharabi and nieces Noiya and Yahel Sharabi, were killed (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It was also “reassuring” that Mr Sharabi recalled memories of happy times with his wife and children.

Mr Brisley said: “He was able to talk about them. It was so soon after finding out that they had been murdered.

“He was able to say their names, to talk about them, to be comfortable talking about them.

“He got, obviously, very choked at times, as did I but it was just a real reassurance and comfort.

“It was uplifting to see he has not been broken by the experience. I know there will be ups and downs, and I’m sure he’ll have an absolute crash at some point after the initial sort of euphoria and adrenaline runs away.

“I couldn’t have wished for a better reunion with him, to know that he still wants to be a part of his British family, to be able to reassure him that he remains an integral part of our family, because while Lianne and the girls are no longer with us, their deaths were an end of a life, not the end of a relationship and that strong bond between us remains.”