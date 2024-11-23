Homeowners facing flooding as Storm Bert batters Wales

The Met Office has warned heavy rain is likely to cause travel disruption and flooding

Homeowners are facing flooding as Storm Bert continues to batter Wales, bringing rain, winds and rising waters.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued a series of flood warnings and alerts across the country, as bridges are shut and roads closed.

Over the weekend, Wales is expected to face up to 75mm of rain widely, with 150 mm possible in some areas.

Don’t walk or drive through flood water – it’s not worth the risk. Check your local flood risk and sign up for warnings https://t.co/QKfx8BJAK7#StormBert pic.twitter.com/AGb8XpyLHE — Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru | Natural Resources Wales (@NatResWales) November 23, 2024

The strongest gust recorded so far by the Met Office is 82mph at Capel Curig in Conwy, north Wales, with winds of 70mph expected around coastal areas.

The Met Office has warned heavy rain is likely to cause travel disruption and flooding, particularly across south Wales.

NRW has issued flood warnings – where flooding is expected, and immediate action is required – on five stretches of river.

#StormBert has brought some very strong winds to parts of the UK today Here are the strongest wind gusts recorded so far today pic.twitter.com/LGJPideLzN — Met Office (@metoffice) November 23, 2024

It has also issued alerts – where flooding is possible – for more than 30 areas across Wales.

Warnings are in place around:

-River Loughor at Ammanford and Llandybie impacting low-lying property in Ammanford, Llandybie and Aberlash, including Carmarthenshire College

-River Severn, affecting the village of Aberbechan

-River Severn, affecting parts of the village of Abermule

-River Cothi in low lying areas between Pontargothi and Pontynyswen, including the Cothi Bridge Hotel

-River Towy, affecting isolated properties, as well as farms and roads, between Llandeilo and Abbergwili

The roads have also seen massive disruption, with the M48 Severn Bridge between Monmouthshire and Gloucestershire closed in both directions between J1 and J2 due to strong winds.

The #M48 #SevernBridge is CLOSED in both directions due to strong wind speeds. There are currently delays of 40 mins and approx. 4 miles of congestion on #M4 west J20 – J22. For more info including diversion route : https://t.co/Wpis17lOHm… pic.twitter.com/WUHwkc2bXn — The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) November 23, 2024

National Highways has advised motorists to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge, leading to around four miles of congestion on the M4 west of J20-22.

Rail lines have also been affected, with the Conwy Valley line, which runs from Llandudno to Blaenau Ffestiniog, and the Heart of Wales lines – Swansea to Shropshire – set to be closed all Saturday and Sunday.

Irish Ferries’ crossings between Pembroke Dock and Rosslare and Stena Line’s services between Fishguard and Rosslare have been cancelled.