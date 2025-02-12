Home Office chief announces he will leave department in March

Sir Matthew Rycroft became permanent secretary of the Home Office in 2020

The Home Office’s chief civil servant has announced he will leave the job next month.

Sir Matthew Rycroft leaves the department as the Labour Government attempts to reset the focus of migration policy towards tackling people smuggling gangs.

Over a 35-year career in the Civil Service, Sir Matthew previously served in leading roles in international development and the Foreign Office before becoming permanent secretary of the Home Office in 2020.

In a message to his department’s staff announcing he was leaving the role, he said it was “time for me to leave for pastures new”.

Sir Matthew added: “As a permanent secretary, I have served 10 different secretaries of state and worked with four different Cabinet secretaries. I will leave by the end of March and the Cabinet Secretary will set out arrangements for the appointment of my successor before then.

“It has been such a privilege to lead the brilliant Department of State that is the Home Office. Thank you all for the tremendous work you do, day in day out, especially to the unsung heroes who keep the show on the road often without getting the credit you deserve.

“I look forward to seeing your achievements continue from afar, and wish you well.”

Sir Matthew’s exit follows a period of change for Civil Service leadership across Government departments.

Sir Simon Case was replaced by Sir Chris Wormald as Cabinet Secretary – the effective head of the Civil Service – in December.

Sir Oliver Robbins, known as Olly, returned to the Civil Service as head of the Foreign Office in January, after a period in the private sector.

In a tribute to Sir Matthew, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “I want to thank Sir Matthew for his 35 years of dedicated service to public life.

“The Home Office ministerial team are grateful for the fulsome support and leadership he has provided since we entered government and during the transition period.

“The whole department wishes him well as he embarks on his next steps.”