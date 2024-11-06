Hollywood star Paul Rudd surprises young voters queueing on US polling day

Actor Paul Rudd was filmed handing out water bottles to young voters waiting in long queues in swing state Pennsylvania on US election day.

The Ant-Man star was spotted during a broadcast on US outlet MSNBC at Temple University in Philadelphia, surprising young voters who had been in line for several hours, which Rudd described as “impressive”.

“We’ve been doing lots of stuff today here in Pennsylvania and we wanted to come out and tell these students they’re doing really great things,” 55-year-old Rudd told the news outlet.

did not have saying the words “Paul Rudd just showed up” on my @msnbc bingo card tonight. pic.twitter.com/rfAtlUNf2C — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) November 5, 2024

“I just wanted to give people water.

“They’re waiting in line for a long time, and it’s a wonderful thing that all these young people are out voting.”

When asked about the election, Rudd laughed, adding: “I feel good about handing out some waters.”

Hey, look at us, who would’ve thought.. we’d be enjoying cookies with Paul Rudd after voting in BK😎 #MakeHistoryHere pic.twitter.com/WyJfbKvwFT — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) October 29, 2020

In 2020, Rudd approached voters in line at the Barclays Centre in New York handing out sweet treats while thanking them for taking the time to vote, as they waited in a queue during the rain.

The official X account for the Barclays Centre shared photographs of Rudd with voters at the time, writing: “Hey, look at us, who would’ve thought.. we’d be enjoying cookies with Paul Rudd after voting in BK.”