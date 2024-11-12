HMS Prince of Wales departs Portsmouth following delay for ‘minor defect’

HMS Prince of Wales sails from Portsmouth Naval Base for ‘planned training and engagement’

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has sailed from its home port after its departure was delayed reportedly because of a “minor defect”.

The £3 billion warship had been set to leave from Portsmouth Naval Base on Monday evening but the sailing was delayed at the last minute.

HMS Prince of Wales sails from Portsmouth Naval Base for “planned training and engagement.” The departure was postponed from Monday evening. Picture date: Tuesday November 12, 2024. (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Instead the 65,000 tonne ship sailed from the Hampshire port on Tuesday morning with two Chinook helicopters visible on its flight deck.

NavyLookout, which provides news on navy events, had posted on X that the postponement had been because the ship had a “minor defect”.

A spokeswoman for the Royal Navy declined to comment on the reason for the postponement because it was only a “minor delay” and the ship was “always flexible” with sailing times.

Two chinook helicopters are see on the flight deck of HMS Prince of Wales (Ben Mitchell/PA)

She said: “As part of the ongoing preparation for the Carrier Strike Group deployment in 2025, HMS Prince of Wales has left Portsmouth this morning (Tuesday) for a period of trials, ammunitioning and defence engagement.”

.@HMSPWLS outbound from sunny Portsmouth this morning (with 2 RAF Chinook helicopters on deck). Via @PortsmouthProud pic.twitter.com/M32colEUjK — Navy Lookout (@NavyLookout) November 12, 2024

Last month, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, announced that as part of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group deployment to the Indo-Pacific in 2025, HMS Prince of Wales will visit Singapore in a bid to strengthen defence ties.

HMS Prince of Wales suffered a propeller shaft problem off the Isle of Wight in August 2022 after it set sail to the United States causing it to be taken out of service for several months to undergo repairs.

Its sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, also suffered a propeller issue this year meaning it also had to undergo repairs.