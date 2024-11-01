Historic items stolen from National Trust house in Somerset

The items were stolen from Montacute House in Somerset

Historic items including a pair of French Empire candelabra and a silver dining room table centrepiece, have been stolen from a National Trust property, police have said.

The burglary of Montacute House in Somerset took place at around 11pm on Tuesday October 22, police said.

The items taken from the Elizabethan house date back to the early 19th century, including a pewter tankard from 1850 and several items of porcelain, one which is decorated with three golden birds and another that dates back to around 1810.

Dedicated Investigating Officer Dave Pepper of Avon and Somerset Police said: “Officers attended overnight when the burglary was reported to us and found entry had been forced to gain access to the property.

“We have conducted CCTV enquiries and spoken to a number of people living close by as part of our ongoing investigation.

“We’ve also provided additional security advice to help deter any similar such incidents from occurring in the future.

“The stolen items are historic and we are keen to help reunite the National Trust with them.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has information about their whereabouts.”

Staff and volunteers at the stately home have been upset by the theft (Alamy Stock Photo)

Keri Phillips, National Trust general manager for Montacute House, said: “This has been a very upsetting incident for our staff and volunteers.

“The items stolen were a treasured part of the collection, in particular the epergne which is of exceptional significance having been commissioned by Edward Phelips, one of the owners of Montacute House, in the 18th century.

“The National Trust takes such incidents extremely seriously and continually reviews security arrangements at our sites, working closely with local police forces.”

According to the National Trust website, construction of Montacute House was completed in 1601 and its former owner, Sir Edward Phelips, played a key part in the prosecution against the notorious Guy Fawkes and his fellow gunpowder plot collaborators.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding this burglary or the whereabouts of the items to call 101 quoting crime reference number 5224279138 or contact them online.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.