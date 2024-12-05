Harry laughs off divorce rumours after Sussexes’ solo appearances

The Duke of Sussex has dismissed rumours that his marriage to the Duchess of Sussex is in trouble.

Harry, speaking to Andrew Sorkin at The New York Times Dealbook Summit on Wednesday, laughed off allegations on social media about his relationship with Meghan.

The couple have increasingly been pictured at separate public events over the last few months, as they focus on their own work initiatives.

The Duchess of Sussex made a solo appearance at a gala on Wednesday (Richard Shotwell/AP) (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The duke was at the summit in New York while Meghan posed for red carpet photos at a gala in Los Angeles.

Harry said: “Apparently we’ve bought or moved house maybe 10, 12 times.

“We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well.”

He added, laughing: “So it’s just like, what?”

The duke said: “It’s hard to keep up with but that’s why you just sort of ignore it.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the polo in April (Yaroslav Sabitov/PA)

He added that he felt “genuinely” felt sorry for the trolls, whose “hopes are just built and built, and it doesn’t happen”.

Harry told Sorkin: “I have no doubt that everything that we’ve spoken about today in the last, clocks on zero, 25 minutes, will be spun or twisted somehow against me, and maybe you, yourself, will be trolled relentlessly, and for that I can only apologise.”

The King’s youngest son also spoke about his continued fight for mental health awareness, his life in the US, his philanthropic efforts, and his ongoing legal battles.

Harry said he planned to stay in the US, saying: “I very much enjoy living here and bringing my kids up here.”

He said he, Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are afforded a level of privacy in the US, as well as a life of activities his children “undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the UK” because of security concerns.