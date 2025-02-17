Harry attends Invictus Games closing ceremony in Whistler

The Duke of Sussex attending the Closing Ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games, at the Rogers Arena

The Duke of Sussex looked visibly moved as he attended the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Canada.

The games’ founding patron attended several events throughout the week, including an indoor rowing event on Sunday where he was joined by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Speaking at the ceremony, Harry paid tribute to Canada’s First Nations’ people, Invictus Athletes and their families.

“As you have seen and experienced, this week is so much more than a sporting event,” he said.

“It is a platform for positive change.”

Earlier in the week, Harry joined friends and family of Team UK at a nail-biting wheelchair rugby match where Britain took home a silver medal.

He attended the closing ceremony alone after wife Meghan returned to their California home.

More than 12,000 people filled the Rogers Arena in Vancouver to farewell the 2025 event.

The closing ceremony also marked the official handover to the Invictus Games’ 2027 host Birmingham.

“And so long as the challenges around us demand it and require it… the Games will go on,” Harry told the crowd.

“Bring on Invictus Games Birmingham 2027. You have permission to party.”

Time for the Closing Ceremony for the #InvictusGames Vancouver Whistler 2025! #IG25 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/kfx99YyiiR — Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤 (@WeAreInvictus) February 17, 2025

Harry has been involved with the Invictus Games – a sporting event for injured, sick and wounded service personnel – since it was launched in 2014.

The duke also received a special thank you from Mr Trudeau during the closing ceremony.

“To the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, without whom these Invictus Games would never have happened,” he told the cheering crowd.

“You are the one who turned this incredible idea into a reality.

The Duke of Sussex attended the closing ceremony alone after wife Meghan returned to their California home (Aaron Chown/PA)

“As someone you roped in early in my time as Prime Minister, I can testify to the energy, the dedication, the commitment this man has to you and to this ideal.”

UK captains Stephen “Hoops” Hooper, Neil Thomas and Gemma Barnes received the official flag to signify the exchange from Whistler and Vancouver to Birmingham.

Highlights of the games included a proposal from British army veteran James Cairns to girlfriend Hannah Wild on the first day of the wheelchair basketball.

More than 60 UK veterans attended the first-ever winter games in Whistler and Vancouver.

A flag parade during the Closing Ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Hooper, an RAF veteran, said he had spent an “awesome” week in Whistler and Vancouver.

“From proposals to PBs, we’ve enjoyed stunning scenery and made memories to last a lifetime,” he said.

“We arrived in Canada full of anticipation – we leave stronger, braver, more resilient and closer than ever to our recovery. We are proud to bring Games home to Birmingham in ‘27.”

Minister for Veterans and People Al Carns said he was already looking to the journey ahead.

“Many of us, especially those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, have come back to Birmingham for treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, playing a key role in their recovery,” he said.

“For them, to return to Birmingham, and to take part in the next games, will complete their journey to recovery.

“The Invictus Games is not just about courage, it’s about the continuation of service for individuals who are given the opportunity to once again serve and represent a country”.