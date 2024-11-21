Harry and Meghan’s polo docuseries to highlight ‘grit behind the glamour’ (Yaroslav Sabitov)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will bring a new series to Netflix in December, revealing the “grit behind the glamour” in the high-stakes world of polo.

The five-part series will debut globally on December 10, following elite global players on and off the field as they compete in the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida.

A trailer for the series titled Polo, executive produced by Harry and Meghan, was released on Thursday, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the “fast-paced and glamorous world of polo”.

In a statement, Harry said: “This series offers audiences an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world’s elite polo players, revealing the grit behind the glamour.

“We’re proud to showcase the true depth and spirit of the sport — and the intensity of its high-stakes moments.”

It has been produced by the Sussexes’ Archewell Productions, having previously released three documentaries with Netflix as part of a multimillion-pound deal with the streaming giant.

Heart Of Invictus, which aired last August, followed a group of service members on their road to the Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style sporting competition set up by Harry in 2014 for injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

Netflix also released the documentary series Live To Lead and the controversial six-part Harry & Meghan documentary in December 2022.

Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from royal duties.