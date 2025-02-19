Harold Wilson’s former press secretary Joe Haines dies aged 97

Joe Haines, Harold Wilson’s former press secretary, has died aged 97, the Labour Party said.

“Lifelong Labour supporter” Mr Haines died at his home in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, on Wednesday, the party confirmed.

He served two spells as press secretary to the then-Labour prime minister Mr Wilson in the late 1960s and mid 1970s

A Labour Party spokesman said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Joe Haines, who served as press secretary to Harold Wilson, died today at his home in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

“Joe, who was 97, had two spells as press secretary to the former Labour prime minister in the late 60s and mid-70s, becoming one of his most trusted advisors.”

Mr Haines was described as “fiercely proud of his working class background” and also worked as a journalist and commentator before and after his time in politics.

The statement added: “The son of a Rotherhithe docker who died when Joe was two, he was raised by his mother, a hospital cleaner. He left school at 11 and started his newspaper career as a copyboy at the Glasgow Bulletin at the age of 14.

“But it was as a political correspondent that he came into his own. He was covering politics for The Sun pre-Rupert Murdoch when Wilson asked him to be his press secretary.

Harold Wilson was prime minister from 1964 to 1970 and again from 1974 to 1976 (PA/PA)

“A fast and brilliant writer with an acerbic tongue, he won a reputation for toughness and loyalty in equal measure.

“After Wilson left office, Joe wrote a controversial best-seller about his time in politics, The Politics Of Power.

“He later joined the Daily Mirror, rising to become group political editor, assistant editor and a non-executive director under Robert Maxwell and wrote his authorised biography.

Mr Haines offered advice privately to the Labour Party and leaders during his retirement, the spokesperson said.

“He was pre-deceased by his wife Rene, and they had no children.

“Though Joe had been struggling with physical illness for some time, requiring three trips to hospital for dialysis every week, and had also lost his sight, he remained mentally alert to the end.

“He spent Christmas and New Year on a cruise of the Iberian peninsula and recently held a 97th birthday party – he was born January 29 1928 – and insisted on dying at home, where he was looked after by carers.”