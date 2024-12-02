Grangemouth workers have ‘sought-after skills’ for power grid work, firm says

Workers facing redundancy at Grangemouth oil refinery have the ‘sought-after skills’ to work on improving Scotland’s electricity networks, ScottishPower has said

ScottishPower said it planned to recruit 1,000 people next year as part of a “massive” investment in the country’s power networks and has called on at-risk workers at the refinery to consider a “career switch” into the sector.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Grangemouth oil refinery – which is run as a joint venture between Ineos and PetroChina – will close in the second quarter of 2025 with the loss of 400 jobs.

ScottishPower said it was extending the same invitation to workers at construction giant ISG, which made the majority of its 2,400 employees redundant when it went into administration in September.

It said there was a “clear skills crossover” with workers at both firms and that it could help people find new careers in its electricity networks as it ramps up investment.

Sarah McNulty, people and organisation director at ScottishPower, said: “The massive investment in electricity networks is not just good for modernising critical Scottish infrastructure but for jobs too.

“This is one of our largest-ever recruitment programmes and one of the largest in Scotland. Workers at both Ineos and ISG will have the sought-after skills we are looking for and we have the jobs to match.

“We’re also more than happy to look at how we help people make the move into power networks from oil and gas if they’re looking for a career switch, so anyone interested should get in touch.

Grangemouth oil refinery is set to close in 2025 with the loss of 400 jobs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“These are skilled, secure and well-paid roles that will offer a long-term career helping build, operate and maintain the electricity network across central southern Scotland, and we also have roles across our renewables business too.

“We recognise it’s a concerning time for people whose livelihoods are affected and that’s why we’ve reached out to the HR teams at both companies to flag our opportunities and help get them into new roles as quickly as possible.”

In September, ScottishPower announced it was doubling its UK investment to £24 billion – with £11 billion to be spent in Scotland – as grid owners upgrade and build new power lines to cope with demand and increase capacity.