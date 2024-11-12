GP practices could be forced to close due to tax hike, Streeting warned

Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Health Secretary Wes Streeting have been warned about the impact of tax rises on GPs

GPs could be forced to cut services or even close their surgeries due to “cruel” costs imposed by Rachel Reeves’ Budget, ministers have been warned.

The hike in employers’ national insurance contributions (NICs) and increases in minimum wage rates will force family doctors to make cuts “impacting upon patient care”, the chairwoman of the British Medical Association’s GP committee told the Health Secretary.

Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer used a letter to Wes Streeting to urge him to guarantee that “GP practices will not bear the burden of hikes” by allocating funds from the Budget to cover their increased costs.

HMT have given DHSC £22.6bn There is now a choice to be made There’s an opportunity here – if waiting lists are the must-do, who’s best placed to articulate the prioritisation of those decisions with their patient? Who has the helicopter view? Who will be most effective? pic.twitter.com/gYfTAfRRSf — Katie Bramall-Stainer (@doctor_katie) November 12, 2024

She said: “GPs and their practices across the country are reeling at the cruel anomaly of on the one hand being denied funding to cover the employers’ NICs rise, NMW (national minimum wage) and NLW (national living wage) increases because – according to the Treasury – we are ‘private sector’.

“Yet equally ineligible for any reimbursements open to small private sector companies because – according to the Treasury – we are ‘public sector’.

“This unhelpful paradox will ultimately lead to NHS GP practices being forced to cut services and cut staff – impacting upon patient care.”

She said the Government should give GPs support to meet increasing demands “not add to the extensive burden they are already facing”.

“For some NHS GP practices, this will result in them having to close their doors entirely,” she warned.

At her first Budget, the Chancellor increased the rate of employers’ NICs by 1.2 percentage points to 15% and slashed the threshold at which the tax starts being paid from £9,100 to £5,000 to raise £26 billion a year.

But she also announced an extra £22.6 billion in day-to-day health spending.

Dr Bramall-Stainer called on Mr Streeting to confirm that some of that money would be used to compensate GPs for the tax hike.

“It is crucial that you deliver this reassurance as swiftly as possible,” she said.