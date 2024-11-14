Government in a ‘hurry’ to tackle knife crime, minister says

A knife bin provided by the Ben Kinsella Trust outside Chelmsford Crown Court in Essex

The Government is in a “hurry” to crack down on knife crime as a minister branded the issue a “scourge”.

Solicitor general Sarah Sackman told MPs Labour already introduced a ban on zombie-style knives after taking office in July, which came into effect on September 24.

She added that too many young people are “senselessly” losing their lives due to knife crime each year.

Ms Sackman was asked by Labour MP Harpreet Uppal how ministers were working with regional mayors on prosecutions for knife crime.

Speaking during oral questions on Thursday, Ms Uppal, MP for Huddersfield, said: “The solicitor general will be aware of concerns around knife and violent crime in many communities, including Huddersfield.

“In particular there are serious concerns of how children and young people are being criminally exploited in wider county lines gangs.

“So how is the department working with regional mayors to improve prosecution rates for knife and violent related offences, and to ensure those at risk of offending receive targeted interventions?”

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows knife crimes recorded by the police rose by 4% in the year up to the end of June 2024.

There were 50,973 offences – 1,876 more than the previous year (49,187).

The figure is still 2% lower than pre-pandemic levels, where 51,982 offences were recorded in the year up to the end of March 2020.

In the 12 months up to the end of March 2023 51 teenagers were killed, the ONS reported, with a knife or “sharp instrument” used in 80% of those cases.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said the party is aiming to halve offences in a decade.

In September Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer spoke alongside actor Idris Elba at an event launching a project to tackle knife crime among young people.

Ms Sackman said: “Knife crime is a scourge, and one that particularly impacts on young people, too many of whom senselessly lose their lives or are injured every single year.

“Mayors and councils are going to be essential partners in the mission to achieve safer streets, I have already met with the deputy mayor of West Yorkshire for example, to discuss these matters.

“The prosecutorial piece is all part of this Government’s review to crack down on the sale of offensive weapons.

“The Government is in a hurry. We have already implemented a ban on the possession of zombie-style knives and machetes, but of course there is a lot more that we can, and should be doing.”